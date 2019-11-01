Home » Lifestyle News » Say goodbye to daylight…

Say goodbye to daylight saving time on Sunday

Teta Alim

November 1, 2019, 5:30 PM

After nearly eight months of “spring forward,” it’s now time to fall back.

Daylight saving time ends 2 a.m. Sunday, months after it went into effect on March 10.

That means the clock moves back to 1 a.m., giving you the appearance of an “extra” hour.

So, don’t feel guilty about catching a few extra zzz’s. In fact, do it, since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said about 1 in 3 adults don’t get enough sleep.

Most of the U.S. observes daylight saving time, although it’s not observed in Hawaii, Arizona (except on Navajo reservation territory), American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

