Flood-threatened Friday: Power outages and flood warnings for D.C. region

Friday will see some more showers in the D.C. region, but don't worry: The rain will taper off through the day, making way for sunshine and warm weather through the weekend.

WASHINGTON — After a night full of rain that caused numerous accidents and even flooded over some roads, many in Virginia are dealing with power outages as well.

A downed tree in Woodbridge has led thousands of Northern Virginia residents to lose power this morning.

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative says that more than 15,000 customers are without power and Dominion Power says that 1,500 customers are in the dark.

Crews are currently working to get the power back on.

Rain overnight caused flooded roadways on Friday morning. Storm Team 4 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said, “Expect ponding of water on roads and never drive through any flooded roads!”

Snickersville Road is closed between St. Louis and Jeb Stuart roads due to a washed away roadway. Traffic from the Snickersville Turnpike should detour at St. Louis Road to the west and Jeb Stuart Road to the east.

There is a flood warning issued for Potomac River at Edwards Ferry, which affects both Montgomery County, Maryland, and Loudoun County, Virginia, through the weekend.

The worst of the rain was felt through Thursday night and into the early Friday morning hours, causing flooding for the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge in Virginia.

But, “after the showers come to an end early (Friday), we’ll have increasing sun and highs in the 70s,” said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Amelia Draper.

Pockets of heavy rain around I-81 are causing flooding issues for the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge. This heavier rain will move east into the DC Metro overnight potentially leading to some flooding in the DC Metro and areas east. Latest on News 4 at 11 pic.twitter.com/Qe6RzyR3wF — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) September 28, 2018

Forecast

Friday: Mostly clear skies. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

Friday night: Fair and cool with temperatures in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and less humid. Highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny and less humid. Highs in the mid-70s.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk and Jack Pointer contributed to this report.

