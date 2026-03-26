Washington Spirit settles for 1-1 draw against Utah Royals, Rodman makes 100th appearance

Washington hosted Utah and led for most of the match after an early goal from Rebeca Bernal in the 18th minute, but a late equalizer from Utah's Mina Tanaka forced the 1-1 draw.

Melissa Kössler and Natasha Flint each scored and the expansion Denver Summit downed Gotham FC 2-0 on Wednesday night for the club’s first National Women’s Soccer League victory.

Elsewhere in the NWSL, the visiting Orlando Pride downed the Chicago Stars 3-0; the Seattle Reign beat the Kansas City Current 3-0 in Spokane, Washington; the San Diego Wave defeated the visiting Portland Thorns 3-1; and the Utah Royals played to a 1-1 draw on the road against the Washington Spirit.

Kössler put the Summit on the board in the 57th minute after Yuna McCormack sent a pass through the midfield. Kössler’s inside-out run provided separation from the defender and she fired a shot to the back left of the net.

Playing at home in New Jersey, Gotham’s attack was limited — in the first half the team only had one shot on target. Denver struck again in the 72nd when Flint stripped the ball from goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger who was trying to clear.

Trinity Rodman makes NWSL history

At 23-years-old, Trinity Rodman became the youngest player in NWSL history to reach 100 regular-season appearances. She is the sixth player in Spirit history to do so.

The record was previously held by Sam Kerr who was 25 when she made her 100th appearance in 2019.

Washington hosted Utah and led for most of the match after an early goal from Rebeca Bernal in the 18th minute, but a late equalizer from Utah’s Mina Tanaka forced the 1-1 draw.

2025 Shield Winners drop second straight

Angharad James-Turner scored in her first start for the Reign in Spokane, where the team is playing three games while Lumen Field in Seattle is readying for this summer’s World Cup.

The Current only gave up 13 goals last season and through three games they’ve already allowed six this season

Seattle outshot the Current 12-2 in the first half and struck first in the 18th minute when James-Turner scored off Seattle’s early corner kick opportunity. Huerta assisted the next two with crosses coming from the top-right of the penalty area connecting with Brittany Ratcliffe and Maddie Mercado.

Portland loses first match of the season

Only Angel City and the Houston Dash remain undefeated after the Thorns fell to the Wave.

Within two minutes, the Wave was on the board after Dudinha let it rip from inside the 18. The Thorns answered six minutes later when Pietra Tordin followed through with her initial shot, which ricocheted off the right post to equalize the match.

San Diego kept pressure in the box and Lia Godfrey got its third attempt through Portland. Melanie Barcenas put the game out of reach with the Wave’s third goal in the 82nd minute.

Barbara Banda continues early-season scoring streak

Orlando scored three goals in the first half to hand Chicago its second shutout loss of the season.

Barbara Banda got the Pride going in the 13th minute, scoring her third goal in as many games, with a shot that beat Alyssa Naeher who came off her line trying to prevent the score.

Nine minutes later, Jacqueline Ovalle scored with a pullback shot. Hannah Anderson, who was traded from the Stars in the offseason, scored her first career goal in the 35th minute.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.