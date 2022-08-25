Washington Spirit: Incident with player forces another coaching change

The Washington Spirit has fired Kris Ward after an incident between the former head coach and a player at their training grounds, club president Mark Krikorian confirmed on Thursday.

The Washington Spirit head coach has fired Kris Ward after an incident between the former head coach and a player at a training session, club president Mark Krikorian said on Thursday.

In the team’s first media availability since the decision was made, Krikorian confirmed a Washington Post report stating that the incident occurred last Friday at the team’s training ground.

According to Krikorian, the team notified the National Women’s Soccer League and the players union about the altercation in order to begin the “necessary protocols.”

“We had numerous meetings with players in the next day or two, and it became apparent to me — and to all — that a change was necessary,” Krikorian said.

When asked to provide more information about the conflict, Krikorian declined to elaborate. The player involved with the altercation was not revealed during the press conference.

WTOP has reached out to the league, the player’s union and Ward for comment on the incident and possible investigation.

It is the second coaching change in a year for Washington.

Ward, 42, took over in September 2021 after the removal of former manager Richie Burke for violating the league’s anti-harassment policy.

Ward had grown a reputation for being a players coach. One example was his standing alongside the players to improve defense during Washington’s championship run last year. He had also used his position to voice support for social causes.

However, The Washington Post reported that his relationship with the players had deteriorated this season. When asked about the tone and mood between Ward and the players, or his behavior leading up to the incident, Krikorian decline to comment on the specifics.

“When we put all of the factors together, it was fairly clear that a change was necessary,” he said. “That’s why we moved as we did.”

Washington brought back almost its entire roster from 2021 this season, but a congested early schedule, injuries and national team call-ups has limited its progress.

With six games remaining in its season, Washington (1-6-9, 12 points) sits in 11th place in the 12-team NWSL standings with a slim chance of entering the playoffs.

“The expectations are to be as competitive as can be, and try and go out [and] win every game,” Krikorian said. “Up to this point, we haven’t done a great job with that.”

Due to the club’s investigation into a toxic work environment last year, fans on Twitter have voiced concerns about the team’s limited statements on the matter.

Krikorian said complexities on what can be said before a possible investigation, as well as privacy concerns, have limited the club’s initial response. He added that the Spirit plans to be “good partners” with fans when information becomes available.

“I certainly understand that there was a need for more information,” he said. “My hope is that I’m giving that to you this point, understanding that there are limitations on what I’m going to say and what I can say.”

Assistant coach Angela Salem will be in charge for Saturday’s away game against the Houston Dash. She’s been running training since Ward’s dismissal. An interim coach will be announced once all background checks have been completed. An additional assistant coach may be added in the future but details has not been finalized.

Krikorian, who managed Florida State’s women’s soccer program for 17 years, said he does not plan to return to the sidelines for the Spirit. Instead, he plans to respect any coach hired during his tenure and help on the technical side, if requested.

“I’m not interested in being the coach,” Krikorian said. “And for me, the coach needs to pick their own players. They’re going to have my support, in that regard.”

