Washington Spirit looks to build its winning ways at home with new coaches and a revamped roster

The Washington Spirit prepares for a new season in the NWSL with new coaches, a revamped roster and a new style of play the team hopes will lead to success.

Washington Spirit players greet fans after the team’s First Look event and open practice at D.C.’s Audi Field. (Courtesy Cody Cervenka/Washington Spirit) Courtesy Cody Cervenka/Washington Spirit Washington Spirit Aubrey Kingsbury attempts to make a save during preseason training. (Courtesy Washington Spirit) Courtesy Washington Spirit Midfielder Croix Bethune performs a drill during Washington Spirit’s preseason training. (Courtesy Washington Spirit) Courtesy Washington Spirit Washington Spirit’s players and coaches huddle at the end of the team’s First Look event and open practice at D.C.’s Audi Field. (Courtesy Cody Cervenka/Washington Spirit) Courtesy Cody Cervenka/Washington Spirit ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

After a disappointing end to the 2023 season, the Washington Spirit chose to overhaul its team. From firing its head coach and trading two fan favorites, Washington set forward a new course for 2024.

With a new coaching staff caretaking a revamped roster, Washington opened the season under construction, hoping to develop a new style of play that will lead the club back to championship glory.

Here’s what you need to know before the Spirit’s home opener against expansion team Bay FC on Saturday at D.C.’s Audi Field.

New coaches, new style

Washington went big during the offseason, hiring one of the most sought-after head coaches in women’s soccer: Jonatan Giráldez, the current manager for FC Barcelona Femení. The 32-year-old will come to D.C. in mid-June after the end of Barcelona’s season.

In the meantime, assistant coach Adrián González, formerly of Spanish second-division side RCD Espanyol, will manage the Spirit on an interim basis.

The Spanish coach told WTOP the arrangement is “strange” but doable due to his past experience working with Giráldez. The pair talk daily, González said, looking to instill the same possession-based style of play they are used to seeing in Spain.

“We are trying to reduce the distances and try to play with the ball a little bit closer than other years,” he said. “A team who is a protagonist with the ball, and also, when we lose the ball, we want to get the ball back as soon as possible with high pressure.”

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

April 1, 2024 | General manager Mark Krikorian on the Spirit's coaching hires.

Playing a new style brings its own growing pains. During its season-opening loss against the Seattle Reign, Washington tinkered with its lineup, playing some players out of their usual positions while also starting three rookies. Seattle dominated the majority of the ball during the first half, outshooting Washington 13-1.

González said it is part of a long-term process to get players used to playing more freely without defined roles and formations. Instead, the goal will be to keep the ball on the opponent’s side of the field and flow into an attack as a unit. Washington will be succeeding, he said, if the style of play is correctly executed throughout the season.

“If we focus on the day by day, I think the results are going to come,” he said.

Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury told WTOP she will also be a part of the offense more this season, playing the ball with her feet to help start the attack. She added that by the end of last season, the Spirit faltered, so it will be key for the team to work through its deficiencies early in the campaign.

“Yes, I want to win now, but I also want to win later and be even harder to beat come fall and, hopefully, be holding the trophy at the end of the year,” she said.

Spirit’s roster gets younger

While Giráldez’ hiring received most of the attention, it started what became a busy offseason. Washington signed two free agents as part of the revamp: forward Brittany Ratcliffe and U.S. women’s national team defender Casey Krueger. Then, on draft night, Washington drafted six players to help refresh the roster.

Most of the additions where done on the defensive side. Kingsbury told WTOP while Washington hasn’t had a constant backline in years, she’s excited to play alongside Tara McKeown, who converted into a defender last season. The goalkeeper said the additions of Krueger and rookie Kate Wiesner brings more depth and competition for starting spots on the roster.

“I think we’ll definitely be building on last year’s defense,” Kingsbury said. “I expect us to concede less, and just to be a grittier team.”

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

April 1, 2024 | No. 3 overall pick of the NWSL Draft Croix Bethune explains what to expect from her this season.

The Spirit may not be done adding to its roster. Online sports outlet The Athletic reported Washington plans to sign Colombian international Leicy Santos. The midfielder would arrive to D.C. from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in June after the end of the Liga F season, according to the report.

During its First Look preseason event on March 11, general manager Mark Krikorian told WTOP the club was planning to announce a signing “sometime soon,” and when pressed further, he said the player was “not from the U.S.”

One player set to debut on Saturday is forward Trinity Rodman, who sat out Washington’s loss in Seattle due to a red card suspension.

Enhancing in-stadium experience

Washington returns home to Audi Field looking to bounce back from its season opening loss on the road.

As part of Saturday’s home opener, hip-hop dance crew Jabbawockeez is scheduled to perform at halftime. Before kick off, local ’90s cover band White Ford Bronco will also perform inside the concourse of Audi Field.

Along with additional concourse activities inside its “Spiritville” interactive area and special themed nights, the club’s chief executive officer Kim Stone said Washington plans to take its in-stadium experience “to the next level.”

“Whether you bring in friends, whether you bring in your family, whether you’re coming after work, we’re super excited about what we have in store (this season),” Stone said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.