Washington Spirit get 2 first-half goals and hang on for 2-1 win over Utah Royals

Andi Sullivan and Ouleymata Sarr scored first-half goals for the Washington Spirit in a 2-1 victory over the Utah Royals on Sunday in the National Women's Soccer League.

Washington Spirit forward Ouleymata Sarr (11) in action during an NWSL soccer match, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Alika Jenner)(AP/Alika Jenner) Washington Spirit forward Ouleymata Sarr (11) in action during an NWSL soccer match, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Alika Jenner)(AP/Alika Jenner) WASHINGTON (AP) — Andi Sullivan and Ouleymata Sarr scored first-half goals for the Washington Spirit in a 2-1 victory over the Utah Royals on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Sullivan converted a penalty in the 21st minute before Sarr doubled the lead in the 30th off a cross from Trinity Rodman. With the assist, Rodman became the Spirit’s all-time leader in assists with 17 across all competitions since joining the league in 2021.

Utah rookie Ally Sentnor, the top pick in the NWSL draft, scored in the 71st minute and the Royals avoided the shutout.

Utah (1-2-0) joined the 14-team league this season, although the franchise is a reboot of the Royals team that played in Utah for three seasons before folding in 2020.

The Royals defeated North Carolina 2-1 last weekend for their first win, but outside back Imani Dorsey ruptured her Achilles late in the first half.

The Spirit (2-1-0) have won two straight.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.