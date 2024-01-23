Spanish manager Adrián González appointed as Washington Spirit interim coach

Adrián González will be in charge of the Spirit until Washington's permanent coach, Jonatan Giráldez, arrives at the conclusion of FC Barcelona Femení's season in mid-June.

After hiring one of the most sought-after head coaches in women’s soccer, the Washington Spirit have signed his assistant, Adrián González, who will manage the team on an interim basis, to open the 2024 season.

González will be in charge of the Spirit through the start of the NWSL season until Washington’s permanent manger, Jonatan Giráldez, arrives at the conclusion of FC Barcelona Femení’s season in mid-June.

González will join Spirit players for preseason training in San Diego shortly.

“My aim is to help the club become the best onplayer development both personally and professionally,” González said in a statement. “I am looking forward to optimizing player performance and helping the Spirit family to achieve a lot of success.”

González heads to D.C. after leading Spanish second-division side RCD Espanyol as its head coach. The Periquitos currently sit tied for first place and is in position for a promotion back into the first division. On Sunday, he announced that he was leaving Espanyol, with a feeling of “great pride and satisfaction.”

He has been involved in multiple positions in the sport for more than 15 years, starting off as a youth coach before becoming part of the coaching staff for Espanyol’s U-23 men’s team and its performance optimization department director. He has also coached in Greece and Japan.

In a statement, Washington touts his “extensive academic training” following his time as a professor and instructor for training and football methodology. He holds a UEFA A coaching license and has a degree in sports science and two master’s degrees in sports management and financial intelligence.

“His extensive global experience and his strong leadership skills will make an immediate impact on our team,” President of Soccer Operations Mark Krikorian said in a statement. “Together Jona and Adrián bring a style of play that will propel our progress and help us achieve our goals.”

González will be managing a Spirit roster that recently traded midfielder Ashley Sanchez and defender Sam Stabb in two blockbuster moves during the NWSL Draft. It allowed Washington to make six selections, picking some of the best young talent out of high school or college.

Washington is set to open its season on March 16.

