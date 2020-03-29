Redskins reportedly ink Ronald Darby to 1-year deal

According to ESPN, the Redskins have signed cornerback Ronald Darby to a one-year, $4 million deal that brings the Potomac High School graduate back home.

The Redskins have signed cornerback Ronald Darby to a one-year, $4 million deal, according to ESPN.

Darby, 26, started all 11 games he played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, registering 37 tackles, 11 passes defensed and three interceptions. Darby won Super Bowl LII in his first season with the Eagles, but injuries limited him to only 28 games in three seasons.

Darby starred at Potomac High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and is expected to compete for a starting spot in a new-look Redskins secondary replete with local talent. Fellow Marylander Kendall Fuller and D.C.-native and former Maryland Terrapin Sean Davis were also signed in free agency.

Darby was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft and finished as runner up in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. He was traded to Philadelphia before the 2017 season.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.