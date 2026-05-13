Commanders to play Indianapolis Colts in London in Week 4

The Washington Commanders will play the Indianapolis Colts in London on Oct. 4, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The Washington Commanders will play the Indianapolis Colts in London on Oct. 4, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The Commanders are set to play as the “home team” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kickoff at 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from the team. The game will be televised on NFL Network.

Washington last played in London during the 2016 season, a 27-27 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 30 at Wembley Stadium — the only tie in NFL International Series history — in front of a sold-out crowd of 84,488.

It’s the second year in a row the Commanders have played abroad. Last season, Washington lost to the Miami Dolphins 16-13 at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

The Commanders’ upcoming journey across the pond is part of a nine-game series, with NFL matchups in seven countries. Three of those games are happening in London.

Washington’s local neighbors are also playing an international game this fall. The Baltimore Ravens are slated to play the NFL’s first game in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 27. The game against the Dallas Cowboys was announced late last month.

The full 2026 NFL schedule will be released Thursday night.

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