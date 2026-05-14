Commanders 2026 schedule released: Full list of games, primetime matchups and biggest takeaways

The Washington Commanders released the full 17-game slate for the 2026 season, which includes a nationally-televised season opener in Philadelphia, a historically-late home opener, four primetime games and the previously-announced Week 4 game in London against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Washington Commanders released the full 17-game slate for the 2026 season, which includes a nationally-televised season opener in Philadelphia, a historically-late home opener, four primetime games and a Week 4 game in London against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Commanders’ first two games come on the road against division opponents in 4:25 p.m. kickoffs, at Philadelphia and then Dallas in Week 2.

Washington’s first home game comes in Week 3 against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 27, marking the franchise’s latest home opener by date since the strike-shortened 1982 season and its first Week 3 home opener since 2012.

Though teams often get a bye after playing an international game, the Commanders go from the Week 4 game in London to hosting the New York Giants in Week 5.

After four straight years with a late-season bye week, Washington gets Week 7 off, their earliest bye since 2018.

The bye week is between the Commanders’ first primetime games of the season: Week 6 in San Francisco on Monday Night Football on Oct. 19 and Week 8 in a home rematch with the Eagles on Sunday Night Football on Nov. 1.

The rematch with the Giants at the Meadowlands comes on Thursday Night Football to open Week 10 on Nov. 12, providing a long rest before hosting the Cincinnati Bengals for Monday Night Football on Nov. 23.

The Commanders host the Dallas Cowboys to finish the regular season, the fourth time in the last five seasons the two rivals square off in the final week of the season and eighth time since the memorable 2012 finale to determine the NFC East winner.

Notable facts

The Commanders get the benefit of playing both of the NFC West teams visiting Northwest Stadium (Seattle in Week 3 and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9) in 1 p.m. kickoffs.

Washington’s 18,491 projected travel miles rank 16th in the NFL but fewer than their NFC East rivals.

Based on projected win totals across the NFL, the Commanders have the league’s eighth-most difficult schedule.

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