Reports: Redskins coach Jay Gruden told he’ll be back with team

WASHINGTON — The Jay Gruden era will continue with the Washington Redskins.

Multiple reports are saying that he’ll return as head coach next season.

Gruden has been on the job for five years with one playoff appearance.

Washington just finished up their second straight 7-9 season and is nine games under .500 during his tenure.

Jay Gruden has officially been told he’s back as Redskins coach for 2019, per source. This has been expectation among many for weeks. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 4, 2019

Numerous injuries the past two years have certainly played a part, including losing two quarterbacks in three weeks. Most recently, quarterback Alex Smith broke two bones in his leg and underwent surgery in November, and backup Colt McCoy broke a leg in December.

Gruden has two years left on his contract, receiving an extension in 2017. It’s the first time owner Dan Snyder has given a head coach an extension.

Some changes are expected on Gruden’s staff next season. The Washington Post reported that some assistant coaches are not expected back, and team President Bruce Allen might have changes in duties.

