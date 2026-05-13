Marlins put No. 2 pitching prospect Snelling on IL with sprained UCL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Florida Marlins placed left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday, one day…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Florida Marlins placed left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday, one day after an MRI revealed the team’s No. 2 pitching prospect has a sprained UCL in his left elbow.

Snelling, who made his MLB debut on May 8 with five solid innings in a loss to the Nationals, was scheduled to start Thursday’s series finale against the Twins at Target Field, but he reported discomfort in his left elbow after a bullpen session. Instead, RHP Braxton Garrett has joined the team in Minneapolis and is expected to be activated for Thursday’s game.

Miami acquired the 22-year-old Snelling from San Diego for reliever Tanner Scott in July 2024. He was ranked the Marlins’ second-rated pitching prospect before the club promoted him from Triple-A Jacksonville last week.

“Robby was certainly disappointed,” Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said. “You know, you work your entire life for the opportunity to become a major league player, and you come up, and you make your major league debut, and then for something to pop up like this very shortly after, it’s disappointing.”

The Marlins filled Snelling’s roster spot by activating RHP Pete Fairbanks from the 15-day IL. The veteran closer had been out of the lineup since April 27 with nerve irritation in his right hand.

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