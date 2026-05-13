Huge events, tight security expected for America’s 250th in DC

Officials say the goal is to keep people moving, informed and safe during what will be an extremely busy year for events in D.C.

D.C. Deputy Mayor for Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah.(WTOP/Mike Murillo ) D.C. Deputy Mayor for Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah.(WTOP/Mike Murillo ) America’s 250th birthday will bring big crowds and events never before seen in D.C. From an IndyCar race to UFC fights at the White House, there are a lot of firsts in the nation’s capital to mark America’s semiquincentennial.

At a public safety event Wednesday, D.C. leaders explained the impact the events will have on residents.

“So whether it’s these events, which we’ve been planning for a year, or any of the number of large-scale events, we have ongoing and regular communication, but also real coordination and planning with our federal, state and local actors at every level,” said D.C. Deputy Mayor for Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah.

Interim D.C. Police Chief Jeffery Carroll said some of these events will impact how people get around the city, especially in the Downtown area.

“In order to keep these events safe and secure, expect a wide security perimeter and traffic closures,” Carroll said.

With events such as the White House correspondents’ dinner incident fresh in the minds of people in D.C., he said the police department, along with federal law enforcement agencies, is constantly monitoring for possible threats.

“Right now, there is no specific credible threat toward any of the events that are out there. But even with that being said, MPD of course has taken a heightened posture with our partners,” Carroll said.

D.C. Homeland Security Director Clint Osborn said pulling this off takes coordination on a federal, regional and community level.

“This level of partnership is what makes D.C. safe, not just during major events, but every single day,” Osborn said.

Several events will be all hands on deck for D.C. police, U.S. Park Police and other agencies, and Appiah said the city also has a request out to the D.C. National Guard to help support those efforts.

“They are our regular partners in large events, and that is the case certainly with these events as well,” Appiah said.

Managing the day-to-day

Carroll said that on top of the events, the department remains focused on serving those who live here.

“We still have to respond to 911 calls. We still have to make sure that we can keep the community safe outside the Downtown area,” Carroll said.

If you plan to attend the events, Chief Scott Brecht with the U.S. Park Police said you should develop a game plan.

“Know where you’re going, know how you’re getting there,” he said.

Brecht also said that includes a plan for what you’ll do if summer storms move through.

During hot days, bring water and stay hydrated, take breaks and locate first aid and cooling stations near you.

With many big events taking up streets in the city, attendees are also encouraged to use Metro when they can.

“If you see something, say something. If something does not seem right, notify law enforcement or event staff immediately,” Brecht said.

Metro plans for ‘a longer stretch than normal’ of moving large crowds

“This is what we were built for, right?” said Metro’s Deputy General Manager Andy Off when asked about moving the hundreds of thousands of people who will attend the upcoming events.

“These big events, we’re well rehearsed in and are comfortable,” Off added.

But he admitted the difference this year is how long the crowds will stick around: “This will be a longer stretch than normal.”

He said the regionwide coordination is there and his teams are ready.

“There’s days all hands on deck, and then other days where we’ll be able to lay off a little,” Off said.

And with road closures expected, especially around events such as the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, he said planning is underway to keep buses moving through it all.

Officials said the goal is to keep people moving, informed and safe during what will be an extremely busy year for events in D.C.

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