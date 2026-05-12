James Wood hits 12th homer and Nationals go deep season-high 6 times in 10-4 win over Reds

James Wood hit his 12th home run of the season, and Luis Garcia Jr. and Daylen Lile each went deep twice as part of a six-homer night by the Washington Nationals in a 10-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

CINCINNATI (AP) — James Wood hit his 12th home run of the season, and Luis Garcia Jr. and Daylen Lile each went deep twice as part of a six-homer night by the Washington Nationals in a 10-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Brady House also homered for the Nationals, who improved to 14-9 on the road. That’s the second-most road wins in the majors behind Atlanta’s 16.

Lile and García became the sixth pair of Nationals players to homer twice in the same game. The last were Brian Dozier and Juan Soto on Aug. 18, 2019.

Washington has 50 homers this season and surpassed its previous high of four in a game, set on May 6 in a win over Minnesota.

Reds starter Brady Singer was struck on the right foot by a line drive off the bat of Lile in the second inning but remained in the game after being assessed by training staff. He later had an X-ray that came back clean, the team said.

In the third, Singer (2-3) allowed consecutive homers to Wood and Garcia to make the score 2-0. Lile’s first longball made it 3-0 in the fourth.

Garcia led off the fifth with a homer off Sam Moll. Later in the inning, Lile’s three-run shot pushed the Nationals’ lead to 7-2.

House’s sixth homer was a two-run shot off Tony Santillan in the eighth.

Brad Lord (2-0) worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Washington starter Miles Mikolas, who allowed two runs, one earned, in 3 1/3 innings.

JJ Bleday hit a two-run double in the ninth for Cincinnati, which went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

Nationals RHP Jake Irvin (1-4, 5.22 ERA) will face Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (0-1, 6.75) on Wednesday night.

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