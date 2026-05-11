Washington Nationals team dog Natty to make major league debut Friday

The Washington Nationals will debut their new team dog, Natty, an 8-week-old golden retriever and Labrador retriever mix, this Friday at home against the Orioles.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

The Washington Nationals will debut their new team dog, Natty, an 8-week-old golden retriever and Labrador retriever mix, Friday, May 15, 2026, at home against the Orioles.(Courtesy Amanda Bowen/Washington Nationals) The Washington Nationals will debut their new team dog, Natty, an 8-week-old golden retriever and Labrador retriever mix, Friday, May 15, 2026, at home against the Orioles.(Courtesy Amanda Bowen/Washington Nationals) The Washington Nationals will debut their new team dog, Natty, an 8-week-old golden retriever and Labrador retriever mix, this Friday at home against the Orioles.

Born March 5, Natty and his five siblings will train to be service dogs to help people with disabilities. Natty will be the club’s first-ever team dog and will train alongside Nationals players, staff and fans as he prepares for the next step in his development.

He arrived in D.C. on May 4 and met volunteers Jackie and Laura, who’ll teach him manners, basic cues and a proper diet to prepare him for professional training with Canine Companions instructors in 18 months.

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