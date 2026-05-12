Reds start 3-game series against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (19-22, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (22-19, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40…

Washington Nationals (19-22, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (22-19, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Miles Mikolas (1-3, 7.44 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (2-2, 5.63 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -144, Nationals +121; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Washington Nationals to start a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 12-9 record in home games and a 22-19 record overall. Reds hitters have a collective .304 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Washington has gone 13-9 in road games and 19-22 overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with a .288 batting average, and has eight doubles, 10 home runs, 17 walks and 29 RBIs. Spencer Steer is 10 for 37 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has nine home runs, 18 walks and 36 RBIs while hitting .287 for the Nationals. Curtis Mead is 9 for 28 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .216 batting average, 6.22 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Rhett Lowder: day-to-day (shoulder), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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