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Wes Moore replaces campaign manager weeks before primary

Pamela Wood, The Baltimore Banner

May 13, 2026, 9:51 PM

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Pamela Wood, a reporter with The Banner, joined WTOP's Nick Iannelli to discuss Moore's campaign changes

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is replacing his campaign manager less than two weeks after a pair of highly produced rallies to kick his reelection effort into high gear.

Ron Owens, who had been the Democratic governor’s campaign manager since last summer, will exit at the end of the week.

He’ll be replaced by Dylan Arant, who currently works in the governor’s State House office and ran Attorney General Anthony Brown’s successful campaign in 2022.

The change comes roughly six weeks before the June 23 Democratic primary, in which Moore faces token opposition from Eric Felber, a Montgomery County doctor.

This story continues. Read more on The Banner’s website.

Pamela Wood, The Baltimore Banner

The Banner Montgomery is a local, independent news source covering Montgomery County and Maryland.

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