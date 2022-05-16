Nationals share tribute video to celebrate Gerardo Parra’s retirement

Gerardo Parra announced his official retirement from baseball Monday in an Instagram post. The former outfielder thanked those who helped him build a Major League career and expressed his excitement for joining the Nationals’ front office as a special assistant.

“Of course, I also have to thank the Washington Nationals and their fans for allowing me to be part of an organization that marked a before and after point in my career,” Parra wrote. “You made me a part of a great family who historically achieved the first World Series Championship for the club in that unforgettable 2019.”

The Nationals showed their own gratitude for Parra’s impact on their franchise with a tribute video posted to Twitter.

Parra, 35, joined the Nationals midway through the 2019 season and played an integral role in fostering a clubhouse culture that allowed the club to overcome its 19-31 start and make a World Series run. He attempted to play again in 2022 but didn’t make the Nationals’ Opening Day roster out of spring training.

He’ll now work under President of Baseball Operations and GM Mike Rizzo as the Nationals (12-24) attempt to rebuild their franchise back into championship contenders. MASN’s Dan Kolko was the first to report Washington was hiring Parra.

“I want to thank the Lerner family, owners of the Nationals, and their president Mike Rizzo for giving me the opportunity to return to the organization in 2021, allowing me to play my last game as a major leaguer in a Nats uniform, the one that gave me the greatest joy of my career and that now opens the doors for me to start a new path as a Special Assistant to the General Manager, which is undoubtedly a dream job to start a new chapter,” Parra wrote.