Giants take home losing streak into matchup with the Nationals

Washington Nationals (35-33, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (27-41, fourth in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Washington Nationals (35-33, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (27-41, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Foster Griffin (7-2, 3.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (4-6, 4.12 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -110, Nationals -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Washington Nationals looking to break a five-game home skid.

San Francisco has a 27-41 record overall and a 12-18 record in home games. The Giants have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .258.

Washington has gone 23-13 in road games and 35-33 overall. The Nationals are 16-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Nationals are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 13 doubles, five triples and two home runs for the Giants. Bryce Eldridge is 17 for 38 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

James Wood has 15 doubles, 17 home runs and 41 RBIs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 9 for 34 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .311 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Nationals: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (knee), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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