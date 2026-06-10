Luis García Jr. and James Wood lead the Nationals past the Giants 6-3 for their latest road win

Luis García Jr. launched a two-run homer, Jacob Young scored a pivotal run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning and the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Washington Nationals' Luis García Jr. follows through on his swing after hitting a triple off Miami Marlins pitcher Michael Petersen during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP Photo/Terrance Williams/Terrance Williams) Washington Nationals' Luis García Jr. follows through on his swing after hitting a triple off Miami Marlins pitcher Michael Petersen during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP Photo/Terrance Williams/Terrance Williams) SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luis García Jr. launched a two-run homer, Jacob Young scored a pivotal run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning and the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Tuesday night.

James Wood had three hits and Young added two as the Nationals secured a fifth consecutive road series win for the first time since 2014.

Jung Hoo Lee singled and doubled with two RBIs for the Giants to extend his hitting streak to 17 games, the longest active run in the majors. Bryce Eldridge added his third home run of the season.

One day after scoring three times in the ninth to stun San Francisco in the series opener, the Nationals led the entire game following García’s homer in the first inning. But they couldn’t shake the Giants until a late surge in the seventh.

Young started it with a leadoff single against Erik Miller. Wood singled and pinch-hitter Andrés Chapparo walked to load the bases before Miller threw a pitch that skipped past catcher Daniel Susac. Young sprinted home and scored with a headfirst slide.

Daylen Lile drew a bases-loaded walk and the Nationals held on for their 23rd road victory, tied with Atlanta for most in the majors.

The Giants loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh but failed to score.

Washington reliever Brad Lord (4-0) retired eight batters to earn the win. Lord was the second of four relievers used by manager Blake Butera after starter Andrew Alvarez allowed two runs and five hits with five walks in four innings.

Winless in five home starts this season, Giants right-hander Adrian Houser (2-6) yielded four runs and three hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Up next

Nationals LHP Foster Griffin (7-2, 3.63 ERA) faces Giants LHP Robbie Ray (4-6, 4.12) in the series finale Wednesday afternoon.

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