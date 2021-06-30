Nationals’ top prospect Cade Cavalli heading to MLB Futures Game

The Washington Nationals will have some representation in the MLB All-Star Futures Game. Top pitching prospect Cade Cavalli has been selected to participate, the team announced.

Nats' top prospect Cade Cavalli heading to Futures Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Cavalli, 22, was selected in the first round last year out of the University of Oklahoma. The 33rd ranked prospect by Baseball America has been dominant in his first season of professional baseball this year. He’s hit the ground running despite having to miss a year of real-game development due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In nine games started this season, the right-handed pitcher has a 3-2 record with 52.1 innings, a 2.06 ERA and leads all minor-league pitchers with 88 strikeouts.

Earlier this month, Cavalli earned a promotion from High-A Wilmington to Double-A Harrisburg. He now has two starts at that level and will be on the mound again on Wednesday night against the Somerset Patriots.

The MLB All-Star Futures Game will be played at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 11th, at Coors Field in Denver.