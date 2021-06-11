CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health trends during the pandemic | Montgomery Co. animal services to resume full operations | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Washington Nationals » Max Scherzer exits vs.…

Max Scherzer exits vs. Giants with lower-body injury, says he’s day-to-day

Matt Weyrich, NBC Sports Washington

June 11, 2021, 7:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Max Scherzer says he’s day-to-day with lower-body injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Nationals were forced to pull Max Scherzer from his start Friday against the San Francisco Giants just two batters in after the right-hander experienced what he called a groin “tweak” on his 12th pitch of the game.

Facing Giants first baseman Brandon Belt with a 2-2 count, Scherzer fired a pitch and hopped off the mound immediately upon completing his delivery. He then met with trainer Paul Lessard, throwing one warmup pitch before leaving the game.

“Once I made that warmup pitch, I grabbed again in the same spot. So, it just wasn’t an injury that you could pitch through,” Scherzer said after the game. “Now, fortunate enough, I got the MRI back and the good news is that it’s not a muscle strain. It’s just a little inflammation of the adductor, fascia of the adductor… It’s really best case scenario in terms of what the injury is, in that I’m really day-to-day, that this could subside pretty quickly here.”

Scherzer will be re-evaluated Saturday.

Paolo Espino entered in relief for the Nationals, allowing just one earned run with five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. It was the only run scored in a 1-0 win for the major-league leading Giants (39-23), as the Nats bullpen combined to shout out the final 5 1/3 innings. Washington falls to 25-34 ahead of Saturday’s doubleheader between the teams.

Scherzer, 36, entered the game with a 2.22 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 12 starts this season. He’s been the Nationals’ best starter in a season that’s seen Stephen Strasburg bounce on and off the Injured List while Patrick Corbin (6.21 ERA) has struggled to return to form. Scherzer is in the final season of the seven-year, $210 million contract he signed with the Nationals in 2015.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

CISA under pressure to put more teeth in cyber requirements following Colonial Pipeline attack

Most feds off Friday as Biden set to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

Contraction of small business contractors: What’s prompting the drop?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up