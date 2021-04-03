Report: Nationals have ‘checked in’ on free agent Anibal Sanchez

As Anibal Sanchez decides on his next move entering his age-37 season in the majors, the team he spent the last two years with has their eyes on him.

Report: Nats have ‘checked in’ on Anibal Sanchez originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As Anibal Sanchez decides on his next move entering his age-37 season in the majors, the team he spent the last two years with has their eyes on him.

The Nationals have reportedly “checked in” on the free-agent right-hander, per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman and the Washington Post’s Jesse Dougherty.

Both Heyman and Dougherty note that there are several teams interested in acquiring Sanchez and that a decision could be coming soon.

Sanchez was a vital part of the Nats’ World Series run in 2019, giving them over 160 innings during the regular season and lights-out performances through the National League playoffs. In 2020, he struggled. Sanchez posted a 6.62 ERA in 11 starts and ultimately going unsigned during free agency.

For the Nats, Sanchez would presumably fit in as the fifth starter in their rotation behind Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Jon Lester. Instead of leaning on Erick Fedde or Austin Voth for that fifth spot, Washington would be able to put Sanchez there and have those two for depth in case one of the top five get injured.

Sanchez has been in the league a long time and has been a model of stability throughout his career. That’s not the worst thing to have at the back end of your rotation.

After impressing multiple teams in a showcase over the winter, Sanchez reportedly rejected multiple offers with hopes of drawing interest from contenders while he waited.