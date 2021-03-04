CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington Nationals » Spring Training 2021: What's…

Spring Training 2021: What’s happening at first base for the Nationals?

Dave Preston | dpreston@wtop.com

March 4, 2021, 5:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

“Speak softly and carry a big stick.” President Theodore Roosevelt may have had first base in mind.

Since coming to Washington, the Nationals have usually had a big bat at that position, even in the days before contention when Adam Dunn and Michael Morse slugged 30+ homers.

Division title-winning teams in 2012 and 2017 were punctuated by 100-RBI men at first base in Adam LaRoche and Ryan Zimmerman.

On the way to the 2019 World Series, Zimmerman jump-started the game-winning rally in the Wildcard Game with a broken-bat single while Howie Kendrick smacked the go-ahead grand slam in Game Five of the NLDS and was the NLCS MVP.

First base has been fruitful for this team — but not last year.

In 2019 the Nats first basemen hit .270 (fifth best in the majors) while producing 37 home runs (tied for fifth in MLB) and 128 RBI (second most in the bigs) during the regular season as guys like Zimmerman, Matt Adams, Howie Kendrick and even Gerardo Parra started 10 or more games on that side of the infield.

2020? Not so much.

Adams departed via free agency and free agent pickup Erich Thames hit .203 with three homers. Howie Kendrick was hurt for much of the year and Asdrubal Cabrera shifted over from second and hit .242.

Zimmerman opted out due to health and family concerns while Parra was playing in Japan. Instead the position ranked 13th in hitting, 16th in runs scored, 18th in home runs and 15th in RBI.

This past winter they went out and traded for Josh Bell. “Obviously with Josh Bell we’re going to get a lot of production,” manager Davey Martinez said.

The 28-year-old set career highs with 37 home runs and 116 RBI in 2019 but slumped last season, batting .226 with 8 homers and 22 RBI (the equivalent of 22 HR & 59 RBI in a 162-game season).

Bell thinks he can turn things around and is already off to a good start with a home run in Wednesday’s exhibition against the Marlins.

Former teammate Josh Harrison is happy to be reunited with Bell.

“The day that he was traded he texted me, you know, excited. And I told him it was going to be a place he was going to love,” Harrison said. “He’s going to be a guy that’ll be able to help us throughout the whole season.”

In 2019 Juan Soto may have led the National League with a .351 batting average, but he also had the most intentional walks with 12.

He’s looking forward to the potential protection in the lineup Bell will provide.

“I think he’ll be a really good piece on the team. I’ve been talking with him around and everything,” Soto said.

“He likes to work. He likes to work hard.”

And that goes both ways as Bell anticipates batting behind the All Star.

“He makes pitchers work and work deep into counts. When pitchers getting tired up there they start making mistakes,” Bell said. “Me being an RBI guy I love hitting with guys on. I know he’s going to be over there 40-50 percent of the time.”

Bell comes to the team expecting to take over the position while his predecessor is still on the ballclub. Ryan Zimmerman returns after a season away from the game. He’s happy to be back with the team and in the clubhouse.

“That’s what I missed the most, not being around the guys. The game is always fun but I think the winning together … the competition of you against the pitcher, that sort of stuff. Not having it for four months really made me realize how much I do love it,” Zimmerman said.

Injuries forced the move from third- to first base in 2015 and the 36-year-old has been limited to under 100 games played in four of his last six seasons.

The “Ryan in winter” knows his days of playing every day are no more, but that doesn’t mean he can’t contribute this year.

“He understands his role,” Martinez said. “He’s going to come off the bench a lot, play against left-handed pitchers, pinch-hit and play defense.”

With the combination of Zimmerman and Bell, first base is set to become a power position again in D.C.

Dave Preston

Dave has been in the D.C. area for 10 years and in addition to working at WTOP since 2002 has also been on the air at Westwood One/CBS Radio as well as Red Zebra Broadcasting (Redskins Network).

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Kyle McGowin
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Kyle McGowin (61) throws during a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

AP/Lynne Sladky
Washington Nationals’ Josh Bell, right, is met by Kyle Schwarber (12) after scoring on a solo home run during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

AP/Lynne Sladky
Washington Nationals’ Josh Bell (19) tosses his bat after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

AP/Lynne Sladky
Washington Nationals' Tres Barrera (38) is out at second as Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz throws to first for a double play during the third inning of a spring training baseball game, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Washington Nationals’ Tres Barrera (38) is out at second as Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz throws to first for a double play during the third inning of a spring training baseball game, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

AP/Lynne Sladky
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Erick Fedde (23) throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

AP/Lynne Sladky
Washington Nationals’ Kyle Schwarber, right, is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

AP/Lynne Sladky
Trea Turner
Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner hits a double during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

AP/Lynne Sladky
The baseball diamond at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 1 just before the Nationals faced off against the Houston Astros.

WTOP/Dave Preston
The view from the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, is seen on Feb. 28 as the Nationals faced off against the St. Louis Cardinals. (WTOP/Dave Preston)

WTOP/Dave Preston
The view from the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, Feb. 28 is seen as the Nationals faced off against the Cardinals. (WTOP/Dave Preston)

WTOP/Dave Preston
The view from the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, on Feb. 28 is seen as the Nationals faced off against the St. Louis Cardinals. (WTOP/Dave Preston)

WTOP/Dave Preston
WTOP’s Dave Preston is soaking up the sun and fun during spring training 2021. (WTOP/Dave Preston)

WTOP/Dave Preston
Fans sit in socially distant pods as they watch a spring training baseball game between the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AP/Jeff Roberson
Fans head for Roger Dean Stadium before the start of a spring training baseball game between the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AP/Jeff Roberson
Washington Nationals’ Kyle Schwarber smiles as he leaves a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AP/Jeff Roberson
Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner takes up his position during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AP/Jeff Roberson
Washington Nationals’ Luis Garcia (2) grounds out during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AP/Jeff Roberson
Washington Nationals’ Josh Bell bats during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AP/Jeff Roberson
Washington Nationals’ Victor Robles heads back to the dugout after striking out during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AP/Jeff Roberson
Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes carries his gear to the clubhouse at the end of spring training baseball practice Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AP/Jeff Roberson
Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto walks to the clubhouse at the end of spring training baseball practice Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AP/Jeff Roberson
Washington Nationals pitchers Seth Romero (56), Cade Cavalli (78), Jackson Rutledge (79) and Cole Henry (71) head out for spring training baseball practice Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AP/Jeff Roberson
(1/22)
Kyle McGowin
Washington Nationals' Tres Barrera (38) is out at second as Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz throws to first for a double play during the third inning of a spring training baseball game, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Trea Turner

Checking DoD's homework on acquisition reforms top of mind for Sen. Kaine

An agenda for Congress on oversight, transparency and ethics

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up