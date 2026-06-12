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Lile leads Nationals against the Mariners after 4-hit game

The Associated Press

June 12, 2026, 4:01 AM

Seattle Mariners (36-34, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (35-34, third in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (2-0, 1.33 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Nationals: Zack Littell (6-4, 4.76 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -149, Nationals +123; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Seattle Mariners after Daylen Lile’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Washington has a 12-20 record at home and a 35-34 record overall. The Nationals rank sixth in MLB play with 89 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Seattle has a 17-18 record on the road and a 36-34 record overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.60 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with 18 home runs while slugging .534. Luis Garcia is 8 for 32 with four home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has 18 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Mariners. Cole Young is 13 for 42 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mariners: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (lat), Will Wilson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (lat), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Cooper Criswell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (hand), Cal Raleigh: 10-Day IL (side), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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