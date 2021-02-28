FOLLOW LIVE: Washington Nationals Spring Training

Follow the latest updates out of the Washington Nationals' Spring Training include team updates, player profiles and behind-the-scenes photos.

Follow the latest updates out of Spring Training including team updates, player profiles and behind-the-scenes photos:

WTOP Sports Reporter Dave Preston is covering the Washington Nationals’ Spring Training in West Palm Beach, Florida, from Feb. 27 — March 6.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.