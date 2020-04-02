Looking back at past Nats home openers

With the start of baseball delayed due to COVID-19, we're digging into the archives and putting the spotlight and the top moments from previous Nationals home openers

On a sun-splashed afternoon in D.C., the minds of Nationals fans across town likely got in a workout on Thursday. Their minds likely wandered to South Capitol Street where Washington’s Boys of Summer were to return Thursday for a home opener unlike any in franchise history.

Sometime in the 12 p.m. hour, the Nationals were to have stood along the first base line as trainers, coaches and players would have been introduced to a standing-room only crowd. Soon after, they would have unveiled their World Series banner and received their championship rings.

It would have been special, there is no doubt.

But with the coronavirus pandemic delaying the start of the season, it’s unclear when that day will now come. A best-case scenario, it seems, would be for Major League Baseball to begin a shortened season by midsummer.

So with a potentially spectacular afternoon put on hold, we’ve dug into the archives and put the spotlight on five previous home openers in Nationals history. We’ve also included several highlight calls from Charlie Slows and Dave Jageler on the Nationals Radio Network.

Disclaimer: The Nationals are a modest 5-10 in home openers since 2005.

April 14, 2005: Baseball makes long awaited return to D.C.

After opening their inaugural season in Washington with a nine-game road trip, the Nationals first game at RFK Stadium proved to be worth the wait.

Third baseman Vinny Castilla went 3-for-3 with a two-run triple in the fourth inning and a two-run homer in the sixth as the Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 before a sellout crowd of 45,596. Castilla finished a single shy of a cycle.

Livan Hernandez took a one-hitter into the ninth inning before surrending a three-run homer with one out. Chad Cordero recorded the final two outs for the save.

APR 14 2005 - CASTILLA 2-RUN TRIPLE GIVES NATS 2-0 LEAD

APR 14 2005 - CASTILLA 2-RUN HOMER GIVES NATS 5-0 LEAD

APR 14 2005 - FINAL OUT AS NATS WIN FIRST GAME AT RFK STADIUM

March 30, 2008: Zimmerman christens Nationals Park with walk-off homer

The Nationals moved into their shiny new digs on South Capitol Street in 2008 with Ryan Zimmerman helping deliver an opening night win.

Zimmerman clubbed a solo homer with two out in the bottom of the ninth as the Nationals walked-off the Atlanta Braves 3-2.

It was the fourth career walk-off blast for Zimmerman, who had already established himself as the face of the franchise and was starting to develop a reputation for late-game heroics. More than a decade later, Zimmerman has hit 11 career walk-off homers with the Nationals.

MARCH 30, 2008- CHRISTIAN GUZMAN GETS FIRST HIT AT NATIONALS PARK

MARCH 30, 2008 - RYAN ZIMMERMAN WALK-OFF HOMER IN BOTTOM OF THE 9TH

April 12, 2012: Zimmerman scores on wild pitch in 10th inning as Nats down Reds

Zimmerman delivered the winning run again in the Nationals’ 2012 home opener. This time he came through with his legs rather than his bat, scoring the winning run from third base after a wild pitch from Reds reliever Alfredo Simon.

The Nationals beat Cincinnati 3-2, improving their record to 5-2 in a season that would culminate with an NL East title. Craig Stammen earned the win after striking out the side in the top of the 10th on just 10 pitches.

April 3, 2013: Strasburg, Harper shine for defending NL East champs

Bryce Harper homered in each of his first two at-bats of the season and Stephen Strasburg threw seven scoreless innings as the Nationals began their NL East title defense with a 2-0 win over the Miami Marlins.

Harper, then 20, had been honored during pregame ceremonies after winning the National League Rookie of the Year the previous season. Davey Johnson, who famously declared ‘World Series or bust’ before the 2013 campaign, was also honored pregame after winning the NL Manager of the Year award for 2012.

The 2013 Nationals finished 86-76 and missed the playoffs.

APRIL 1, 2013 - BRYCE HARPER'S FIRST HOMER OF THE SEASON

APRIL 1, 2013 - BRYCE HARPER'S SECOND HOMER OF THE SEASON

April 3, 2017: Lind goes deep in Nats debut

Harper homered again on Opening Day in 2017, but Adam Lind had the biggest blast of the afternoon. With the Nationals trailing the Miami Marlins 2-1 in the seventh inning, Lind delivered a pinch-hit two-run homer in his Washington debut. The Nationals went on to beat Miami 4-2.

APR 3 2017 - ADAM LIND DELIVERS PINCH-HIT 2-RUN HOMER IN 7TH INNING