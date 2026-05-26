Wood’s 15th homer of the season helps Nationals to 6-3 victory over Guardians

James Wood hit a two-run homer and Keibert Ruiz had a two-run single in the second inning as the Washington Nationals beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Nationals Guardians Baseball Washington Nationals' James Wood watches his home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki Nationals Guardians Baseball Washington Nationals' James Wood, right, gets a high five from third base coach Victor Estevez (7) as he runs the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki Nationals Guardians Baseball Washington Nationals' James Wood is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki Nationals Guardians Baseball Washington Nationals' James Wood, right, is congratulated by Curtis Mead (45) after hitting a home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki Nationals Guardians Baseball Cleveland Guardians' Joey Cantillo pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Cleveland, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki Nationals Guardians Baseball Washington Nationals' Cade Cavalli pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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CLEVELAND (AP) — James Wood hit a two-run homer and Keibert Ruiz had a two-run single in the second inning as the Washington Nationals beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Wood’s towering, 401-foot drive to right field was his 15th homer of the season and second in as many days against AL Central-leading Cleveland. Wood leads the majors with 49 runs and ranks third with 29 extra-base hits.

The Nationals won their fourth straight and improved to 19-11 on the road. Washington (29-27) has outscored the Guardians 16-5 in the series and matched its best record of the season by moving two games over .500.

Cade Cavalli (3-3) struck out seven over six innings and allowed one run on five hits. Mitchell Parker worked the final three innings, allowing a two-run single in the ninth to rookie Travis Bazzana before earning his first save of the season.

Ruiz singled in Daylen Lile and Jacob Young, then scored one batter later on Wood’s homer that extended Washington’s lead to 4-0. Cleveland got on the board in the fifth with a sacrifice fly by José Ramírez that scored Steven Kwan.

Andrés Chaparro added a two-run single that scored Nasim Nunez and Wood in the ninth off Will Dion, who made his MLB debut after being recalled earlier in the day, extending the lead to 6-1.

Guardians starter Joey Cantillo (4-2) gave up four runs in a season-low two innings, allowing eight baserunners and a career high-tying four walks with two wild pitches. Cleveland is an AL-best 14-6 since May 6.

Center fielder Daniel Schneemann robbed Washington’s Curtis Mead of a two-run homer in the fourth, reaching over the fence to pull the ball back for the catch.

Up next

Nationals RHP Miles Mikolas (1-3, 6.17 ERA) faces Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (7-3, 3.25 ERA) in the series finale Wednesday.

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