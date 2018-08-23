‘Mr. Walk-Off’ Ryan Zimmerman closing in on history

Ryan Zimmerman's been called "Mr. Walk-Off" for a while now, but he's closing in on the mark for the most game-winning home runs in major league history.
WASHINGTON — It took a video review, but Ryan Zimmerman hit his 11th career walk-off home run Wednesday night at Nationals Park. The veteran’s two-out, two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning salvaged victory from the jaws of defeat, turning a 7-6 deficit into an 8-7 win.
While Zimmerman has been called “Mr. Walk-Off” for some time now, he’s moving closer and closer to the all-time MLB marks for game-winning blasts. Jim Thome leads all major leaguers in history with 13, white a host of current and future Hall of Famers — Jimmie Foxx, Mickey Mantle, Stan Musial, Albert Pujols, Frank Robinson and Babe Ruth — each have 12.
Moreover, Zimmerman is now tied with Ruth, just one walk-off homer behind Mickey Mantle and Stan Musial for the most with a single club.
Zimmerman’s got some history to buck, though. He’s hit a walk-off shot in every season he’s played since 2006 … except for the years in which the Nationals have gone to the playoffs. That trend will continue, unless the Nats can make a late charge to the postseason.
See the full list of Zimmerman walk-off home runs in the gallery above.
