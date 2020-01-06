Reports: Nationals sign free agent 1B/OF Eric Thames

The Washington Nationals made a second free agent signing Monday afternoon, bringing in first baseman/outfielder Eric Thames, according to reports.

The Washington Nationals made a second free agent signing Monday afternoon, bringing in first baseman/outfielder Eric Thames on a one-year, $3 million deal with a $1 million buyout on a mutual option for a second year, according to multiple reports.

The 33-year-old power-hitting lefty slugged 72 home runs over 383 games with Milwaukee the last three seasons after a prolific stint in South Korea revived his career.

Since losing free agent third baseman Anthony Rendon, the Nats have re-signed Howie Kendrick and added free agent infielders Starlin Castro and Asdrúbal Cabrera, along with Thames.

Ryan Zimmerman, who has been with the organization since its inaugural year in D.C. in 2005, remains a free agent.

