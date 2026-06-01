Alcantara rebounds on the mound and the Marlins snap their 5-game skid with a 7-3 win over the Nats

Sandy Alcantara pitched seven steady innings and the Miami Marlins hit three home runs, snapping their five-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

Marlins Nationals Baseball Miami Marlins' Heriberto Hernández celebrates after his home run against the Washington Nationals as he runs the bases during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel Marlins Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Richard Lovelady throws to the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel Marlins Nationals Baseball Miami Marlins left fielder Heriberto Hernández catches a ball hit by Washington Nationals' Luis García Jr. during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel Marlins Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals starting pitcher Cade Cavalli throws to the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel Marlins Nationals Baseball Miami Marlins designated hitter Liam Hicks jogs to the dugout after scoring against the Washington Nationals on a walk drawn by Owen Caissie during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel Marlins Nationals Baseball Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws to the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel Marlins Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals starting pitcher Cade Cavalli throws to the Miami Marlins during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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WASHINGTON (AP) — Sandy Alcantara pitched seven steady innings and the Miami Marlins hit three home runs, snapping their five-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

After yielding 14 runs over his previous two starts, Alcantara (4-4) allowed three runs and seven hits this time. He struck out five without a walk.

The Marlins trailed 3-1 before scoring three runs in the sixth. After pinch-hitter Heriberto Hernández tied it with a two-run homer, Miami went ahead on Connor Norby’s RBI double off Richard Lovelady (2-3). Liam Hicks and Kyle Stowers added home runs for the Marlins in the ninth.

Jacob Young went deep for Washington.

Otto Lopez had three hits and a walk for Miami, raising his major league-leading batting average to .333.

Cade Cavalli walked three batters in the first inning, including Owen Caissie with the bases loaded to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead. Young’s two-run homer put Washington up by a run in the second, and Curtis Mead added an RBI single in the third.

Leo Jiménez led off the sixth with a single, and with three straight left-handed batters due up, the Nationals pulled Cavalli in favor of Lovelady, a lefty. Hernández batted for Caissie and sent a drive to left field that easily cleared the wall, tying the game.

The Marlins weren’t finished. After a hit batter and a sacrifice bunt, Norby sent a flare just inside the foul line behind first base, putting Miami up 4-3.

Hicks hit a solo homer and Stowers added a two-run shot in the ninth.

Miami put right-hander Josh Ekness on the 15-day injured list with a right calf strain, retroactive to Friday.

Up next

The Nationals send Miles Mikolas (1-4) to the mound Tuesday night. Miami had not announced a scheduled starter.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

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