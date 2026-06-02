Marlins hit 3 straight homers and hold Nationals hitless until 6th inning of 7-3 victory

Joe Mack, Heriberto Hernández and Otto Lopez hit successive home runs in the fifth inning to power the Miami Marlins past the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Marlins Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Richard Lovelady throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Marlins Nationals Baseball Miami Marlins' Heriberto Hernández hits a two-run home run off Washington Nationals pitcher Mitchell Parker which also scored Jakob Marsee during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Marlins Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Luis García Jr. follows through on his swing after hitting a triple off Miami Marlins pitcher Michael Petersen during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Marlins Nationals Baseball Miami Marlins' Kyle Stowers follows through on his swing after hitting a single off Washington Nationals pitcher Miles Mikolas during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Marlins Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Drew Millas, center, hold his mouth after injuring it while sliding into third base as Miami Marlins third baseman Leo Jiménez and third base coach Victor Estevez signal for help during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Marlins Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Drew Millas slides into third base and avoids the tag from Miami Marlins third baseman Leo Jiménez on fly ball out hit by James Wood off pitcher Ryan Gusto during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Marlins Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Marlins Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Jacob Young hits a single off Marlins pitcher Ryan Gusto during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Mack, Heriberto Hernández and Otto Lopez hit successive home runs in the fifth inning to power the Miami Marlins past the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Hernández added a two-run shot in the ninth for the Marlins, who didn’t give up a hit until Drew Millas singled leading off the sixth against Ryan Gusto, the second Miami reliever.

Luis García Jr. had an RBI groundout later in the inning and Washington scored twice in the seventh to cut it to 4-3. But the Marlins tacked on three insurance runs in the ninth when Mack drove in his third run of the game with a sacrifice bunt and Hernández homered off Mitchell Parker.

Mack’s two-run homer off Miles Mikolas (1-5) in the fifth opened the scoring. Mikolas was charged with six runs and six hits in six innings after Nationals opener Richard Lovelady worked two hitless innings.

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