Marlins play the Nationals leading series 1-0

Miami Marlins (27-34, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (31-30, third in the NL East) Washington; Tuesday, 6:45…

Miami Marlins (27-34, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (31-30, third in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Lake Bachar (0-0, 3.77 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Nationals: Miles Mikolas (1-4, 5.72 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals -118, Marlins -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 31-30 overall and 12-18 in home games. Nationals hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

Miami is 9-19 in road games and 27-34 overall. The Marlins have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .319.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Marlins lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 15 doubles and 16 home runs for the Nationals. Curtis Mead is 11 for 38 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has a .333 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has 15 doubles, two triples and four home runs. Xavier Edwards is 11 for 37 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .254 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Dylan Crews: day-to-day (undisclosed), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Josh Ekness: 15-Day IL (calf), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (shin), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (gracilis), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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