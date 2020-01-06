Reports: Daniel Hudson returns to Nationals on 2-year deal

The Washington Nationals re-signed free agent relief pitcher Daniel Hudson to a two-year contract Monday, according to multiple reports.

The Washington Nationals re-signed free agent relief pitcher Daniel Hudson to a two-year contract Monday, according to multiple reports. The right-hander will earn $11 million over the course of the contract, with up to another $1 million in performance-based incentives.

Hudson, who will be 33 years old on Opening Day, made 24 regular season appearances for the Nats after a midseason trade from Toronto, logging a 1.44 ERA and six saves with a 3-0 record.

He collected four more saves in the playoffs, with a 3.72 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 9.2 innings pitched.

He recorded the final three outs of Game 7 of the World Series.

Hudson rejoins a bullpen already strengthened by the addition of Will Harris.

The Nationals had the worst bullpen ERA in MLB (5.66) last year.

