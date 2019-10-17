Nats Park will hold watch parties for World Series away games

Nationals Park confirmed that it will hold watch parties on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Wednesday, Oct. 23 when either the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees host Washington.

If you’re not able to score World Series tickets when the Washington Nationals play in D.C., you can still watch the away games at Nationals Park.

Nationals Park spokesman Christopher Browne said there is currently no additional information on the details of the watch parties, but will send it along when it is available.

