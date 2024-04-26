Nationals bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Marlins

Washington Nationals (10-14, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (6-20, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Friday, 7:10…

Washington Nationals (10-14, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (6-20, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (2-0, 2.91 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (0-2, 6.58 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Marlins -175, Nationals +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals enter the matchup against the Miami Marlins after losing three in a row.

Miami is 2-11 at home and 6-20 overall. The Marlins are 5-9 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Washington has a 6-6 record on the road and a 10-14 record overall. The Nationals have a 7-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz leads Miami with five home runs while slugging .439. Jesus Sanchez is 9-for-32 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has seven doubles and a home run for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 13-for-41 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .225 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (illness), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Garcia: 15-Day IL (influenza), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.