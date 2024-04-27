Live Radio
Marlins look to stop 4-game slide, take on the Nationals

The Associated Press

April 27, 2024, 4:01 AM

Washington Nationals (11-14, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (6-21, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (2-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.58 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (1-0, 3.27 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Marlins -139, Nationals +117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins look to stop their four-game losing streak when they play the Washington Nationals.

Miami has a 6-21 record overall and a 2-12 record in home games. The Marlins have a 3-13 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Washington has gone 7-6 on the road and 11-14 overall. The Nationals are 10-6 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has five doubles, a triple and three RBI for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 8-for-38 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has seven doubles, a home run and 10 RBI for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 13-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .216 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (illness), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Garcia: 15-Day IL (influenza), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

