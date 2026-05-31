Marlins place pitcher Janson Junk on the 15-day IL with shin inflammation

NEW YORK (AP) — The Miami Marlins’ pitching staff took another hit Sunday, when Janson Junk was placed on the…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Miami Marlins’ pitching staff took another hit Sunday, when Janson Junk was placed on the 15-day injured list due to right shin inflammation.

Junk was scheduled to start the series finale against the New York Mets. But the 30-year-old right-hander, who said he began feeling discomfort in the shin while preparing for a start against the Washington Nationals on May 9, said he was discouraged by how he felt throughout this week and during his bullpen Saturday.

“That’s kind of where we made the decision to let’s try to look at this, pinpoint exactly what it is and have a better game plan of how to attack it,” Junk said.

Marlins manger Clayton McCullough said he’s hopeful Junk won’t need much more than a minimum stint on the shelf.

“Being his plant leg, drive-off leg, get some time off his feet, we’re encouraged — we believe it’s going to potentially be a two-to-three week thing,” McCullough said. “Let the inflammation get out of there and we’ll see how he responds.”

Left-hander John King will start a bullpen game for the Marlins. Josh White, who was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to replace Junk on the roster, is expected to make his big league debut at some point Sunday. White is 4-0 with a 1.33 ERA and one save in 17 games at Jacksonville.

Junk is the third Marlins pitcher to go on the injured list in as many days. Fellow starter Eury Pérez, who went on the shelf Friday due to a right gracilis strain, could miss up to two months. McCullough said Sunday that left-handed Andrew Nardi, who went on the IL Saturday, will be sidelined for up to three months with a stress reaction in his left rib cage.

Junk is also the third starter the Marlins have lost this month. Rookie left-hander Robby Snelling, who suffered a UCL sprain following his big league debut May 8, underwent Tommy John surgery May 21.

McCullough said off days Thursday and June 8 will help the Marlins navigate their rotation.

“Unfortunately, injuries are a part of this and right now, having a few of them happen at the same time, it will test our depth some,” McCullough said. “The schedule gets broken up a little bit to be able to feel like (they’ll) be able to manage this. Whether it be traditional starters or openers, bullpen games, we’ll be fine.

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