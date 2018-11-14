Max Scherzer denied by deGrom in bid for 3rd-straight NL Cy Young

Despite a career-high 300 strikeouts, Max Scherzer came up short to New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom in the 2018 National League Cy Young Award vote.

WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer came up short in his bid for a third-consecutive National League Cy Young Award, as New York Mets hurler Jacob deGrom took home the award Wednesday night.

Scherzer had another spectacular season, leading the league with a career-high 300 strikeouts. Scherzer also posted the best strikeout rate, strikeout-to-walk rate and lowest WHIP in the league, while tying for the NL lead with 18 wins. His second-place finish marks the sixth-straight season he has been in the top five in Cy Young voting.

Despite winning just 10 games, deGrom took home the award on the strength of a 1.70 ERA. That was the lowest mark since Zack Greinke’s in 2015, and the second lowest in the last 23 seasons in Major League Baseball.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola finished third.

