Max Scherzer denied by deGrom in bid for 3rd-straight NL Cy Young

By Noah Frank | @NoahFrankWTOP November 14, 2018 6:49 pm 11/14/2018 06:49pm
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer shows his frustration as he walks back to the dugout after giving up a two-run home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer came up short in his bid for a third-consecutive National League Cy Young Award, as New York Mets hurler Jacob deGrom took home the award Wednesday night.

Scherzer had another spectacular season, leading the league with a career-high 300 strikeouts. Scherzer also posted the best strikeout rate, strikeout-to-walk rate and lowest WHIP in the league, while tying for the NL lead with 18 wins. His second-place finish marks the sixth-straight season he has been in the top five in Cy Young voting.

Despite winning just 10 games, deGrom took home the award on the strength of a 1.70 ERA. That was the lowest mark since Zack Greinke’s in 2015, and the second lowest in the last 23 seasons in Major League Baseball.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola finished third.

