Nationals OF Juan Soto finishes second in NL Rookie of the Year vote

Despite a spectacular rookie campaign, Soto came up just short in the vote to Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

WASHINGTON — Nationals outfielder Juan Soto finished second behind Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in the 2018 National League Rookie of the Year vote, announced Monday.

Just 19 years old when he made his debut on May 20, Soto displayed mammoth power and a keen eye at the plate, hitting 22 home runs with a .406 on-base percentage in 116 games played. Perhaps his most noteworthy home run came in a suspended game against the Yankees that began before his MLB debut. The home run not only helped the Nats to victory, it is also reflected as occurring five days before he ever appeared in the Major Leagues.

Acuña helped spark the Braves to their first winning season since 2013, slashing .293/.366/.552 with 26 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 111 games. Acuña led Soto 4.1 to 3.0 in bWAR, while the two were level with 3.7 fWAR apiece.

Bryce Harper remains the only National to win the Rookie of the Year (2012), also in his age 19 season.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler finished third in the voting.

