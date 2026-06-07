Washington hosts Indiana after Iriafen’s 24-point outing

Indiana Fever (5-5, 1-2 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (4-5, 3-2 Eastern Conference) Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (5-5, 1-2 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (4-5, 3-2 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics faces the Indiana Fever after Kiki Iriafen scored 24 points in the Washington Mystics’ 109-77 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

Washington went 10-12 at home and 8-12 in Eastern Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Mystics gave up 81.6 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

Indiana finished 24-20 overall last season while going 13-8 in Eastern Conference play. The Fever averaged 7.7 steals, 2.8 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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