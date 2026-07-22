Austin scores 25, has go-ahead 3-point play as Mystics shock Aces 100-99

Shakira Austin scored 25 points, converting a three-point play after an offensive rebound with 12.8 seconds left, to lead the Washington Mystics to a 100-99 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night.

Las Vegas Aces v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: Shakira Austin #0 of the Washington Mystics celebrates with Kiki Iriafen #44 after the game against the Las Vegas Aces at CareFirst Arena on July 22, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Las Vegas Aces v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: Shakira Austin #0 of the Washington Mystics drives to the basket aaginst A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces during the second half of the game at CareFirst Arena on July 22, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Las Vegas Aces v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces shoots the ball in front of Shakira Austin #0 of the Washington Mystics during the first half of the game at CareFirst Arena on July 22, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Las Vegas Aces v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: Kiki Iriafen #44 of the Washington Mystics drives to the basket against NaLyssa Smith #3 of the Las Vegas Aces during the second half of the game at CareFirst Arena on July 22, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin scored 25 points, converting a three-point play after an offensive rebound with 12.8 seconds left, to lead the Washington Mystics to a 100-99 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night.

Austin rebounded Sonia Citron’s miss on a driving layup to cap the Mystics’ rally from nine down with four minutes left. She had 11 points in the rally and Citron, who finished with 20 points, had four in the last minute.

Lauren Betts had 13 points off the bench for the Mystics (13-13), the lowest-scoring team in the league at 79.6 points a game. Kiki Iriafen added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Michaela Onyenwere and Georgia Amoore both had 10 points.

A’ja Wilson scored 38 points for the Aces (18-8), who go into the All-Star break two games behind league-leading Minnesota. Wilson was 12-of-16 shooting and made 12 of 13 free throws, but the miss came with 17 seconds left to open the door for Austin. Jackie Young had 24 points and Chelsea Gray 19.

The Aces led 87-78 midway through the fourth quarter but the Mystics were within 96-95 when Citron made a pair of free throws with 43 seconds left.

The Mystics led 46-45 at the break.

Las Vegas shot 55% to 49% for the Mystics but was outrebounded 34-24, including 12-4 on the offensive end.

Up next

Aces: Home against Portland on Tuesday.

Mystics: Home against Connecticut on Tuesday, the second of a six-game homestand.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.