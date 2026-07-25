Another National Mall water feature needs repairs

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the seawall around the Tidal Basin, and Constitution Gardens have all recently undergone repairs. Now, another water feature on the National Mall is being repaired after it was damaged.

A contractor’s vehicle drove over the center of a fountain feature at the German-American Friendship Garden damaging it. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander A contractor’s vehicle drove over the center of a fountain feature at the German-American Friendship Garden damaging it. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander A contractor’s vehicle drove over the center of a fountain feature at the German-American Friendship Garden damaging it. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander A contractor’s vehicle drove over the center of a fountain feature at the German-American Friendship Garden damaging it. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the seawall around the Tidal Basin, and Constitution Gardens have all recently undergone repairs.

Now, another water feature on the National Mall is being repaired after it was damaged.

A contractor’s vehicle drove over the center of a fountain feature at the German-American Friendship Garden after bike rack barriers meant to protect the area were moved, cracking the fountain and prompting repairs, according to the National Park Service.

You may be thinking to yourself that you’ve never heard of this place. Chances are you’ve walked through it without realizing it.

Located between the White House and the Washington Monument, the garden welcomes an estimated seven million visitors each year.

Unlike traditional fountains with basins, the features use ground-level water jets built directly into the pavement, offering visitors a place to cool off during Washington D.C.’s hot summer months.

The damage comes only a few years after the German-American Friendship Garden underwent a major restoration project.

Dedicated in 1988, the garden commemorates 300 years of German immigration to America.

The National Park Service said they are working on repairing the fountain.

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