Woman, child taken to hospital after driver struck stand at Fairfax Farmers’ Market

A woman and a child were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after an elderly woman drove into them at a Fairfax Farmers market in Virginia.

A woman and a child were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after an older woman drove into them at a Fairfax Farmers’ market in Virginia.

Fairfax County police say it happened around 11 a.m. in a parking lot near the Main Street Center.

The driver is said to have confused the gas pedal with the brakes and crashed into a stand at the market, according to police.

The woman and child involved have non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was uninjured, police said.

The market remains open while police continue to investigate the crash.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.