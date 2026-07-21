Kiki Iriafen scores 23 points as Mystics snap Valkyries’ 9-game winning streak with 90-82 victory

Washington trailed 80-73 with 3:32 left before closing the game on a 17-2 run. Kiki Iriafen made a short jumper with 1:41 left that put the Mystics ahead 82-80.

FILE - Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen dribbles during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas, May 18, 2026. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)(AP Photo/LM Otero/LM Otero) FILE - Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen dribbles during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas, May 18, 2026. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)(AP Photo/LM Otero/LM Otero) SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Shakira Austin finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds, and the Washington Mystics rallied past Golden State for a 90-82 victory Monday night to snap the Valkyries’ nine-game winning streak.

Washington trailed 80-73 with 3:32 left before closing the game on a 17-2 run. Iriafen made a short jumper with 1:41 left that put the Mystics ahead 82-80.

Kaitlyn Chen had 20 points and six assists and made a 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter before dishing out an assist on Kiah Stokes’ 3 the next time down for the Valkyries, who squandered opportunities down the stretch.

Veronica Burton had 12 points and seven assists and Kayla Thornton added 15 points as the teams split two games over three days. The Valkyries lost for just the third time in their last 16.

Sonia Citron added 15 points and six assists for the Mystics, who lost 74-69 on Saturday night.

The physical game featured Washington rookie Cotie McMahon’s hard foul against Janelle Salaun with 1:16 to go in the third quarter. The play went to replay review and the Mystics guard received a technical for landing on Salaun’s hair with her foot.

Golden State had a four-game winning streak snapped at Chase Center, where thousands of fans lined up starting 4 1/2 hours before tipoff to try for a Hello Kitty plush giveaway for the first 10,000 in the building. Hello Kitty key chains quickly sold out in the team stores.

Iriafen made 8 of 12 shots, going 5 for 7 in the first half on the way to 13 points as Washington shot 51.9% for a 36-35 lead at the break.

Up next

The Mystics host Las Vegas on Wednesday before the All-Star break, while the Valkyries won’t play again until after the break. Golden State visits Phoenix on July 29.

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