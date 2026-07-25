New murals are going up around DC to continue celebrating America’s 250th anniversary

Coordinated by the city's Department of Public Works, eight D.C.-based artists will create one new mural for each eight wards of the city over the next few weeks.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Each DC ward is getting a brand-new mural

You may soon notice new murals in D.C., as part of the District’s DC250 Mural Project.

“Public art is a fantastic way to celebrate our country’s semi-quincentennial — through art, we can share our stories, celebrate our shared values, and inspire future generations,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a news release announcing the project.

Coordinated by the city’s Department of Public Works, eight D.C.-based artists will create one new mural for each of the eight wards of the city over the next few weeks, with each mural reflecting the history and character of the neighborhood it appears in.

At least two of the murals have been completed, one in Ward 4 and artist Luis Del Valle’s mural in Ward 7.

“To me, it just means that we’re celebrating the successes that happened, even when happening with the civil rights movement, we’re not where we want to be, but we have moved further (across) the line,” Del Valle said about the 250th anniversary celebratory murals.

“So 250 anniversaries means that we get to celebrate some of the accomplishments, but we also get to acknowledge that we have a lot of work to do,” he said.

Del Valle’s Ward 7 mural is located near the Shrimp Boat Plaza at 4510 East Capitol Street in Southeast D.C. It features images of children, with bright colors and more.

“On the right-hand side here, I have a eagle that is fishing. The eagle is the symbol of the United States. And as you move through the mural in the middle, we have a little young girl that kind of represents the future and hope. And as we move toward the far left, we have a little boy that’s fishing, so that is the little boy that was taught how to fish,” Del Valle said.

Del Valle wanted to ensure that the images would bring a smile to people’s faces.

“Each of the colors here are actually very uplifting. So when people see them, it brings them joy and happiness, and sometimes they don’t really know why. But in the subconscious, the colors really affect you, and when you mix that with the little children, especially children, always attract people and always bring happiness to them,” he said.

Here is the list of murals in the project and where to find them:

Ward 1: Ben’s Chili Bowl, by Aniekan Udofia. Work begins in August.

Ben’s Chili Bowl, by Aniekan Udofia. Work begins in August. Ward 2: Blagden Alley entrance, 1312 9th Street, NW, by Julia Kagan. Work begins next week.

Blagden Alley entrance, 1312 9th Street, NW, by Julia Kagan. Work begins next week. Ward 3: Macomb Recreation Center, 3409 Macomb Street, NW, by Demont Pinder. Work begins next week.

Macomb Recreation Center, 3409 Macomb Street, NW, by Demont Pinder. Work begins next week. Ward 4: 5816 Georgia Avenue, NW, by Federico Frum. Complete.

5816 Georgia Avenue, NW, by Federico Frum. Complete. Ward 5: Metropolitan Branch Trail, 2000 5th Street, NE, by artist Asad Walker. Work begins next week.

Metropolitan Branch Trail, 2000 5th Street, NE, by artist Asad Walker. Work begins next week. Ward 6: Henceforth restaurant, 1335 H Street, NE, by Mia Duvall. Work completed this week.

Henceforth restaurant, 1335 H Street, NE, by Mia Duvall. Work completed this week. Ward 7: Shrimp Boat Plaza, 4510 East Capitol Street, SE, by Luis Del Valle. Complete.

Shrimp Boat Plaza, 4510 East Capitol Street, SE, by Luis Del Valle. Complete. Ward 8: Southeast Tennis and Learning Center, 701 Mississippi Avenue, SE, by Nabi Bilal and Candace Taylor. Work begins in August.

WTOP’s Diane Morris contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.