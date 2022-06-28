FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live | Get up early if driving out of town
Home » Washington Mystics » Mystics make 15 3-pointers…

Mystics make 15 3-pointers in 92-74 victory over Dream

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 9:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Natasha Cloud scored 18 points, Ariel Atkins added 15 and the Washington Mystics made a season-high 15 3-pointers in a 92-74 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night.

Washington was 8 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half to help build a 52-32 lead. Atkins and Cloud each made three 3-pointers in the first half, while Atlanta was just 3 of 11.

Cloud, who did not play in the fourth quarter, finished 4 of 5 from distance and told ESPN her performance was sparked by being snubbed in the WNBA All-Star selections earlier in the day.

Atkins, Washington’s lone All-Star representative after being selected as a reserve, was 4 of 6 from beyond the arc to help the Mystics shoot 60% (15 of 25) from 3-point range.

Elena Delle Donne and Myisha Hines-Allen each had 11 points for Washington (13-9). Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added nine points on three 3-pointers.

AD Durr scored 13 points and rookie Naz Hillmon added a season-high 11 for Atlanta (8-11). Rookie Rhyne Howard, who was selected as a reserve for the WNBA All-Star Game, was held to five points on 2-of-14 shooting.

___

WTOP’s Rob Woodfork contributed to this report.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

What the House appropriations bill means for a federal pay raise

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Navy tech team says identity services underpin move to zero trust

TSP board increases call center staff, but still ‘nowhere near where we need to be’

DoD, Air Force pair with HBCUs for new research consortium

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up