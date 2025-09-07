Natasha Howard scores 17 as Fever beat Mystics 84-65, clinch playoff spot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 17 points and the Indiana Fever beat the Washington Mystics 94-65 on Sunday to…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 17 points and the Indiana Fever beat the Washington Mystics 94-65 on Sunday to clinch a spot in the 2025 WNBA playoffs.

The Fever (23-20) advance to the postseason for the second consecutive year, despite losing five players — including the 2024 WNBA rookie of the year Caitlin Clark (groin) — to season-ending injuries.

Aliyah Boston had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Aerial Powers finished with 15 points and Shey Peddy had 13.

Sonia Citron led Washington (16-27) with 17 points. Shakira Austin and Kiki Iriafen scored 11 apiece.

Citron set Washington’s single-season scoring record with 644 points. Brittney Sykes set the previous mark of 636 points in 2023.

SPARKS 91, WINGS 77

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julie Allemand had a career-high 21 points, Rae Burrell scored 11 of her 13 in a 16-0 run to open the fourth quarter and Los Angeles beat Dallas to avoid elimination from playoff contention.

Los Angeles (20-22) has to win its last two regular-season games and have Seattle lose to Golden State on Tuesday night to make the postseason.

The Sparks visits Phoenix on Tuesday before wrapping up the regular season at home Thursday against Las Vegas. The Wings conclude the regular season at home against Phoenix on Thursday.

Allemand made all eight of her shots from the field, hit three 3-pointers and had a career-high five steals. Dearica Hamby scored 15 points, Azurá Stevens had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Kelsey Plum scored 12 and Rickea Jackson added 11 points for Los Angeles.

ACES 80, SKY 66

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 31 points and 11 rebounds to help Las Vegas beat Chicago to extend the longest win streak in franchise history.

The Aces have won 14 games in a row, tied for with the 2021 Connecticut Sun for the fourth-longest regular season win streak in league history. The Los Angeles Sparks won a record 18 straight in the regular season on their way to the 2001 WNBA title.

Las Vegas (28-14) is tied with Atlanta for second in the WNBA standings, a game ahead of Phoenix. The regular season ends Thursday and the 2025 WNBA playoffs begin next Sunday.

Angel Reese didn’t play for Chicago. The team announced Friday that Reese was suspended for the first half of the Sunday’s game for making comments “detrimental to the team” and then at halftime announced that the two-time WNBA All-Star would not play in the second half due to a back injury.

Reese also missed Friday’s 97-77 loss to Indiana due to a mandatory one-game suspension by the WNBA for picking up her eighth technical foul of the season. Chicago was also missing Ariel Atkins (back).

