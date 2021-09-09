Washington offensive line wear matching Fitzmagic tees featuring Ryan Fitzpatrick

Ryan Fitzpatrick has already gotten the full support of the guys who will be protecting him, as Washington's offensive line on Thursday wore matching ‘Fitzmagic’ tees with the QB’s likeness plastered on the front.

On Thursday, WFT’s offensive line wore matching ‘Fitzmagic’ tees with the QB’s likeness plastered on the front. If you look closely, you can see the D.C. flag reflected in his sunglasses.

From left to right, that’s left guard Wes Schweitzer, left tackle Charles Leno Jr., right tackle Sam Cosmi, and right guard Brandon Scherff. According to Leno, that unit is starting to build lots of chemistry together, including one activity everyone likes.

“It’s progressing well. I feel like we’re just gelling well, and after this practice we’re getting some food together—that’s the type of stuff people don’t see during the game,” said Leno. “But you need that cohesiveness, you need that unit to be tight…[things like that] help bring them together, brings them closer on the field, and makes you want to do more for your guys next to you. It’s going really well so far.”

A solid offensive line is a key to a successful NFL team. After signing Fitzpatrick in March, Washington shored up their offensive line by drafting Cosmi in April and signing Leno in May.

When asked about what Fitzpatrick can bring to the table, Leno praised the quarterback he’s now tasked with protecting.

“Just the leadership of being in the league for so long and understanding the different nuances that come with the league. No high too high, no low too low—he’s a really even-keel guy,” Leno said. “With the young team we have, we need people like that around, and the rest will take care of itself.”

Apart from Fitzpatrick’s on-field talent, his personality is something that has been welcomed by his teammates. How many guys could really get a nickname that’s a combination of their name and the word ‘magic?’ Charles Leno Jr. thinks his QB’s disposition is an asset on the field.

“The personality of Fitz is very upbeat for the most part, determined. He loves the game of football, you see that,” Leno said. “When it’s time to work, that’s what he’s about. So, just a good guy to be around—that’s just who he is.”