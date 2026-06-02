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Commanders debut discount value menu for season-ticket holders

Jadon George | jadon.george@wtop.com

June 2, 2026, 4:27 PM

Washington Commanders' mascot, a giant anthropomorphic pig, poses to viewers' right of concessions arranged on a table at a press conference
The Commanders’ season-ticket holder value menu combines items from Pepsi, historic D.C. restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl and the Commanders’ concessions vendor Levy Restaurants. (Courtesy Washington Commanders)
Courtesy Washington Commanders
Cartons of wings and dipping-containers of sauce sit at a Washington Commanders' press conference.
The Commanders’ new value menu has fan favorites, “such as smashburgers, hot dogs, and chicken tenders and fries,” the team says. (Courtesy Washington Commanders)
Courtesy Washington Commanders
Bags of chips — Doritos on either side, lays in the middle — at a Washington Commanders press conference
Bags of chips at a Washington Commanders news conference. (Courtesy Washington Commanders)
Courtesy Washington Commanders
Bottles of Pepsi soda, Dasani water, grey Gatorade and red Gatorade sit arranged on a bed of turf at a Washington Commanders press conference
Beverages are on display on a bed of turf at a Washington Commanders news conference. (Courtesy Washington Commanders)
Courtesy Washington Commanders
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Washington Commanders' mascot, a giant anthropomorphic pig, poses to viewers' right of concessions arranged on a table at a press conference
Cartons of wings and dipping-containers of sauce sit at a Washington Commanders' press conference.
Bags of chips — Doritos on either side, lays in the middle — at a Washington Commanders press conference
Bottles of Pepsi soda, Dasani water, grey Gatorade and red Gatorade sit arranged on a bed of turf at a Washington Commanders press conference

The Washington Commanders are introducing a discount value menu for season-ticket holders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

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Season-ticket members are “spending a lot of money to be with us every home game” and the new offerings “are ways we’re trying to show our appreciation and gratitude while continuing to enhance the overall fan experience,” Washington Commanders President Mark Clouse said in a statement.

New offerings include items from Ben’s Chili Bowl, a longstanding D.C. favorite. Smashburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders and fries are also offered at “significantly reduced prices,” to season-ticket holders, according to the news release.

The menu will have 15 “fan favorites” under $10, including 10 items under $5.

Season-ticket holders make up more than 80% of the Commanders’ game-day attendees, the team said.

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